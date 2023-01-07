Lawmakers react to Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s win as House Speaker

After 15 rounds of voting spanning over four days, Republican Kevin McCarthy was elected as the new Speaker of the House.

The decision came with tense moments on the house floor, and we're now hearing the reaction from several lawmakers.

After much disarray on the House floor, McCarthy was able to rally the support he needed from fellow Republicans.

Congressman Ken Calvert representing California's 41th Congressional District, shared his reaction in a statement with News Channel 3.

"As I said when this process began, Kevin McCarthy earned this job and I congratulate him on persevering and becoming the Speaker of the 118th Congress. No one has done more to deliver this Republican Majority than Speaker McCarthy and I believe that the last few days have demonstrated his ability to stay the course, be the voice of calm in our Conference, and build bridges between Members. Our Conference will be better with him at the helm and I trust he will deliver on the priorities outlined by our Conference.” Congressman Ken Calvert on Speaker McCarthy

We also heard from Congressman Dr. Raul Ruiz representing California's 25th Congressional District.

"No matter who holds the Speaker’s gavel, I remain committed to seeking common ground, creating bipartisan solutions, and putting people above politics to deliver results. I will defend democracy, stand up for veterans, working families, and the middle class, and protect Medicare and Social Security for seniors.” Congressman Dr. Raul Ruiz on Speaker McCarthy

McCarthy continues to face criticism from Democratic leaders for his plans to tackle border security and cut back on IRS funding.

Democratic Whip of the U.S. House of Representatives, Katherine Clark had this to share regarding McCarthy's win as house speaker.

Members of the House have now been sworn in and will reconvene on Monday.