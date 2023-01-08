Kishida highlights security concerns on trip to Europe, US

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida begins a weeklong trip to strengthen military ties with Europe and Britain and bring into focus the Japan-U.S. alliance at a summit in Washington. It comes as Japan breaks from its postwar restraint to take on more offensive roles with an eye toward China. Kishida’s talks with U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday will highlight his five-nation tour that also takes him to France, Italy, Britain and Canada. Japan in December adopted key security and defense reforms, including a counterstrike capability that makes a break from the country’s exclusively self-defense-only postwar principle. Japan says the current deployment of missile interceptors is insufficient to defend it from rapid weapons advancement in China and North Korea.

