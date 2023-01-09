Elevated US traffic deaths slipped in 1st 9 months of 2022

DETROIT (AP) — The number of traffic deaths on U.S. roadways fell slightly during the first nine months of 2022, but pedestrian and cyclist deaths continued to rise. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration estimates that 31,785 people were killed in crashes from January through September, down 0.2% from the same period of 2021. The agency also estimates that fatalities dropped slightly in the third quarter of the year, the second straight quarterly decline after seven quarters of year-over-year increases. Agency Acting Administrator Ann Carlson says in a statement that there’s still more work to do to address a crisis on the nation’s roads. She’s urging people to drive safely and watch out for vulnerable road users such as pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists.

