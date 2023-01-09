Skip to Content
News
By
Published 1:38 PM

Two hurt in explosion after gas leak in Coachella

KESQ

Two people were injured today following an explosion under an electric vault that was triggered by an underground natural gas leak in Coachella, authorities said.

Fire crews responded to the gas leak near Avenue 50 and Calhoun Street around 10 a.m. Monday, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.   

Fire officials said there was an explosion under an electrical vault and that two unidentified people were injured. They were taken to a hospital with moderate injuries.

The county fire and sheriff's departments were on the scene with SoCalGas and the Imperial Irrigation District.  

The Riverside County Environmental Health and HazMat teams were also called to the scene.  

Avenue 50 and Calhoun Street were closed, and a one-mile radius was secured as crews mitigated the hazard. 

Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the News Channel 3 app here.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.
Article Topic Follows: News

City News Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content