Eisenhower Health’s Chief Medical Officer discusses issues at hospital caused by blood shortages
LifeStream Blood Bank, the community’s blood supplier, cannot meet the needs of area hospitals. Approximately 90% of hospital Type O orders are going unfulfilled.
According to LifeStream, seven area hospitals have zero or low Type O inventory on their shelves, and LifeStream does not have the supply to meet patient needs.
Hospitals requested over 1,000 pints of Type O blood products needed for transfusion-dependent patients, childbirths, surgeries, trauma preparedness and other procedures. LifeStream only has 53 pints of Type O available for its entire service area of 80 hospitals.
“Hospitals are being put on notice to implement blood conservation efforts and prioritize patients’ blood needs based on the available supply,” said Dr. Rick Axelrod, LifeStream’s president/CEO & medical director. “All eligible donors who are feeling healthy and well are immediately requested to give blood over the next few days. The community must rebuild the blood supply to keep hospitals prepared to meet patient needs.”
O negative blood is regularly used for babies in neonatal intensive care units at local hospitals. O negative blood is always urgently needed because it is the universal blood type, which can be given to any patient. O positive blood is the most common blood type and also always urgently needed.
Dr. Alan Williamson, chief medical officer for Eisenhower Health, spoke one-on-one with News Channel 3's Peter Daut about how the shortage is affecting his hospital.
If you would like to give blood, call this number to set up an appointment. 1-800-879-4484 or visit LStream.org.
Below are mobile drives running through Jan. 15. See table below.
|Drive Date
|Drive Name
|Drive City
|Drive Hours
|Appointment
|01/13/23
|San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital
|Banning
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Schedule
|01/13/23
|Loma Linda University Medical Center - Children's Hospital
|Loma Linda
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Schedule
|01/13/23
|Beaver Medical Group, Redlands
|Redlands
|10:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Schedule
|01/14/23
|Highland Springs Country Club
|Beaumont
|10:00 am - 2:45 pm
|Schedule
|01/14/23
|Hope World Wide at Lincoln Elementary School
|San Bernardino
|8:00 am - 1:30 pm
|Schedule
|01/14/23
|Anthony Munoz Park - Community Center
|Ontario
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Schedule
|01/15/23
|Mentone Seventh-Day Adventist Church
|Mentone
|9:30 am - 1:30 pm
|Schedule
|01/15/23
|Our Lady of the Desert Catholic Church - Apple Valley
|Apple Valley
|7:30 am - 1:00 pm
|Schedule
|01/15/23
|Toms Farms
|Corona
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Schedule
|01/15/23
|Saint Junipero Serra Church
|Phelan
|8:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Schedule
|01/15/23
|Lutheran Church of the Cross
|Laguna Woods
|9:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Schedule
|01/15/23
|Flipside Church-Rancho Cucamonga
|Rancho Cucamonga
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Schedule