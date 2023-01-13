Eisenhower Health’s Chief Medical Officer discusses issues at hospital caused by blood shortages

LifeStream Blood Bank, the community’s blood supplier, cannot meet the needs of area hospitals. Approximately 90% of hospital Type O orders are going unfulfilled.

According to LifeStream, seven area hospitals have zero or low Type O inventory on their shelves, and LifeStream does not have the supply to meet patient needs.

Video message from the LifeStream Blood Bank

Hospitals requested over 1,000 pints of Type O blood products needed for transfusion-dependent patients, childbirths, surgeries, trauma preparedness and other procedures. LifeStream only has 53 pints of Type O available for its entire service area of 80 hospitals.

“Hospitals are being put on notice to implement blood conservation efforts and prioritize patients’ blood needs based on the available supply,” said Dr. Rick Axelrod, LifeStream’s president/CEO & medical director. “All eligible donors who are feeling healthy and well are immediately requested to give blood over the next few days. The community must rebuild the blood supply to keep hospitals prepared to meet patient needs.”

O negative blood is regularly used for babies in neonatal intensive care units at local hospitals. O negative blood is always urgently needed because it is the universal blood type, which can be given to any patient. O positive blood is the most common blood type and also always urgently needed.

Dr. Alan Williamson, chief medical officer for Eisenhower Health, spoke one-on-one with News Channel 3's Peter Daut about how the shortage is affecting his hospital.

"It is worrisome. It's something we've grown accustomed to that blood was always available to us and now it's getting to a point where it's not something we can just take for granted." - Dr. alan williamson

chief medical officer at eisenhower health

If you would like to give blood, call this number to set up an appointment. 1-800-879-4484 or visit LStream.org.

Below are mobile drives running through Jan. 15. See table below.