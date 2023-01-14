Babis, Pavel neck and neck in Czech presidential election

PRAGUE (AP) — Almost fult results show that populist billionaire Andrej Babis and main challenger retired army Gen. Petr Pavel are running neck and neck in the Czech presidential election. Babis is a former prime minister and he is narrowly leading with 35.7% of the vote with ballots from 95% polling stations counted. Pavel is second with 34.7 %. Economist Danuse Nerudova is third with 13.9%. Czechs are electing a new president to succeed Milos Zeman in the largely ceremonial post. Babis and Pavel will face each other in a runoff in two weeks if the results hold.

