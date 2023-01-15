Cars collide on icy road in South Korea; 1 dead, dozens hurt

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — About 40 vehicles have collided on an icy highway near capital Seoul, leaving one dead and dozens injured. Officials at the northern Gyeonggi Province fire department say the number of injuries could grow as rescue workers continue to respond to the accident that occurred Sunday night at the Guri-Pocheon highway. Photos showed police officers and rescuers with stretchers rushing through throngs of cars on a road scattered with debris. Many of the vehicles, which included at least one commuter bus, had damaged fronts or rear-ends and some appeared to have been knocked sideways. At least three motorists are critical and another person who was transported to a hospital in cardiac arrest was pronounced dead. At least 29 others sustained light injuries.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.