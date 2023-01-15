Congo’s army says church bomb kills 6, extremists suspected

GOMA, Congo (AP) — Congo’s army says a suspected extremist attack at a church in the country’s east killed at least 10 people and wounded more than three dozen. A military spokesperson told The Associated Press on Sunday that a group linked to Islamic extremists is suspected of being responsible for a bomb that went off in the Pentecostal church in the North Kivu province town of Kasindi. The spokesperson says a Kenyan national found at the scene was detained. Kasindi is on the border with Uganda and has seen several attacks by fighters with the Allied Democratic Forces. The rebels are believed to be linked with the Islamic State group.

By JUSTIN KABUMBA and AL-HADJI KUDRA MALIRO Associated Press

