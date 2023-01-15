Palestinians say Israeli troops kill man in West Bank
JERUSALEM (AP) — The Palestinian Health Ministry says Israeli troops have shot and killed a Palestinian man in the occupied West Bank. Sunday’s death was the latest in a monthslong spiral of violence between Israelis and Palestinians. The Israeli military said troops opened fire when a passenger in a suspicious vehicle tried to grab a soldier’s weapon. But a witness says the man was dragged out of his car and shot while trying to defend himself. Tensions have been surging for months in the occupied territory, where the Israeli military has been staging nightly arrest raids since last spring. Israel says the raids are meant to dismantle militant networks. The Palestinians see them as further entrenchment of Israel’s occupation.