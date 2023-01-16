Five people killed in crash near Oasis identified
We're speaking to family and residents about a crash that took the lives of five people, including two children, Saturday evening in the community of Oasis.
The crash was reported around 5:15 p.m. Saturday on 81st Avenue near the intersection with state Route 86.
A spokesperson from the California Highway Patrol said a Volkswagen Jetta was reportedly driving eastbound on 81st Avenue near State Route 86. At the same time, investigators believe a semi-truck was driving southbound on SR-86.
Investigators were trying to determine why the driver of the Volkswagon entered the intersection without yielding to oncoming traffic. The Volkswagon and semi-truck then collided.
All five occupants inside the Volkswagon died.
The driver was identified as Alexa-Xiomara Felix-Reyes, 26, of Thermal. The passengers were identified as Hernan Montes-Hernandez, 23, of Thermal, Victor Manuel Marmulejo-Caurenta, 24, of Coachella, along with 7-year-old Matteo Emmanuel Robledo-Felix and 6-year-old Ariadne Isabella Robledo-Felix, both of Thermal.
News Channel 3's Bianca Ventura spoke with family and witnesses.
GoFundMe pages have been set up for some of the people killed in the crash.
- GoFundMe page for the two children: https://www.gofundme.com/f/egax2k-funeral-costs
- GoFundMe page for Hernan Montes-Hernandez: https://www.gofundme.com/f/funeral-expenses-for-hernan-montes?utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&utm_content=undefined&utm_medium=copy_link_all&utm_source=customer&utm_term=undefined