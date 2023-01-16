Five people killed in crash near Oasis identified

We're speaking to family and residents about a crash that took the lives of five people, including two children, Saturday evening in the community of Oasis.

The crash was reported around 5:15 p.m. Saturday on 81st Avenue near the intersection with state Route 86.

A spokesperson from the California Highway Patrol said a Volkswagen Jetta was reportedly driving eastbound on 81st Avenue near State Route 86. At the same time, investigators believe a semi-truck was driving southbound on SR-86.

Investigators were trying to determine why the driver of the Volkswagon entered the intersection without yielding to oncoming traffic. The Volkswagon and semi-truck then collided.

All five occupants inside the Volkswagon died.

The driver was identified as Alexa-Xiomara Felix-Reyes, 26, of Thermal. The passengers were identified as Hernan Montes-Hernandez, 23, of Thermal, Victor Manuel Marmulejo-Caurenta, 24, of Coachella, along with 7-year-old Matteo Emmanuel Robledo-Felix and 6-year-old Ariadne Isabella Robledo-Felix, both of Thermal.

GoFundMe pages have been set up for some of the people killed in the crash.

GoFundMe page for the two children: https://www.gofundme.com/f/egax2k-funeral-costs