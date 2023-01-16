Police investigating early-morning Mecca shooting

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department confirmed a shooting in Mecca on Dale Kiler Road and 6th Street.

It was reported shortly before 2:00 a.m. Monday.

Officials did not provide any details on possible injuries or suspects, but crime scene technicians and other deputies were combing the area for evidence Monday before sunrise.

Authorities at the scene told News Channel 3 the area was an active crime scene.

