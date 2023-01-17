Congressman Ruiz visits US-Mexico border

News Channel 3 and Telemundo 15 have reporters on site as Congressman Raul Ruiz, M.D. (CA-25) is visiting the United States border with Mexico in Calexico, California.

Dr. Ruiz's office said in a statement that he will meet officials with U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) as well as nonprofit organizations in an effort to assess community needs.

Images provided by the office of Congressman Ruiz

Since redistricting and his reelection, Ruiz's newly-drawn district includes the eastern portion of Riverside County and parts of San Bernardino and Imperial counties. Calexico is now in the district he represents.

MORE: Calexico hosts special meeting after declaring emergency due to influx of immigrants

Stay with News Channel 3 for reports from the border visit.