E Vista Chino open, Indian, Gene Autry and Araby remain closed at the wash

E Vista Chino in Palm Springs is back open, the city announced Tuesday.

The roadway was closed over the weekend due to flooding from the storm.

As of 3:20 p.m. on Tuesday, N Indian Canyon, Gene Autry, and Araby Drive remain closed at the wash.

