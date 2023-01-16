Skip to Content
Road closures are in place around the valley due to rainfall.

Some major Palm Springs wash road crossings are shut down again due to rain and flooding.

Indian Canyon Drive, Vista Chino, and Gene Autry Trail are all closed right now through the whitewater wash due to flooding. Araby drive also closed at its wash crossing.

Alternate routes are highway 111, Ramon Road, and Dinah Shore... Drivers should expect a lot of congestion, as everyone is taking those same roads No word yet on when the wash roads will reopen.

A First Alert Weather Alert has been extended through Tuesday as widespread rain, mountain snow, and flood concerns continue. 

