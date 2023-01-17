Motorcyclist injured in crash on Highway 74 near Pinyon Pines

A motorcyclist was seriously injured today in a collision with a car on Highway 74 north of Pinyon Pines.

The crash happened about 3 p.m. on the westbound 74, near the Art Smith Trailhead, just south of the Big Horn Golf Club, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The agency said the motorcyclist, whose identity was not released, was possibly rounding a curve at high speed and entered the opposing traffic lane, colliding with a Volkswagen.

There were no reports of injuries to occupants of the car.

Riverside County Fire Department crews reached the location within 20 minutes and treated the rider, who was taken to a regional trauma center for treatment of major injuries, the CHP said.

Both sides of the 74 were temporarily shut down because of the crash. However, by 4 p.m., the highway was fully reopened.

An investigation was underway Tuesday afternoon.