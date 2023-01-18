Cool and clear conditions for the rest of the week

A Frost Advisory is in effect until 8 a.m. for portions of the Inland Empire as temps drop into the 30s this morning.

High pressure will keep skies clear but also hold down temperatures for the next few days.

The Jetstream is dropping fairly far to the South, allowing cooler air to dip into SoCal and that pattern lasts through the weekend.

By the weekend, temps will rise into the mid-60s for daytime highs, but those numbers are still below our seasonal averages.