Ohio House ex-speaker’s trial in $60M bribery probe to begin

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder goes on trial next week in a case that alleges a $60 million bribery scheme federal prosecutors call the largest corruption case in state history. Jurors must decide whether the ousted Republican lawmaker and former Ohio Republican Party chair Matt Borges are guilty of racketeering. Prosecutors allege Householder orchestrated and Borges assisted in a scheme secretly funded by an energy utility to secure Householder’s power, elect his allies, and then pass and defend a $1 billion nuclear power plant bailout. Both men pleaded not guilty and maintain their innocence. Jury selection begins Friday. The trial could last six weeks.

