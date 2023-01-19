Rock legend David Crosby dies at the age of 81

Influential singer, songwriter, and guitarist David Crosby has died at the age of 81.

Crosby's wife, Jan Dance, confirmed the news in a statement to Variety on Thursday:

“It is with great sadness after a long illness, that our beloved David (Croz) Crosby has passed away. He was lovingly surrounded by his wife and soulmate Jan and son Django. Although he is no longer here with us, his humanity and kind soul will continue to guide and inspire us. His legacy will continue to live on through his legendary music. Peace, love, and harmony to all who knew David and those he touched. We will miss him dearly. At this time, we respectfully and kindly ask for privacy as we grieve and try to deal with our profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers.”

There were no details released on Crosby's death at this time.

Crosby is a founding member of The Byrds and the supergroup Crosby, Stills & Nash (which would later add Neil Young to the line-up).

He would go on to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with both bands in the 90s.

Crosby released an album in July 2021 and had just put out a live performance album in December.