Overflow at China dam sweeps away people; 2 dead, 7 missing

BEIJING (AP) — Torrents of water spilling over a river dam in central China have swept away several people at the start of the Lunar New Year holiday. Local authorities said seven were still missing Monday, two people died and 10 were rescued. The search was continuing. The water rose rapidly before it overtopped the Sanmenxia dam in Henan province, sweeping away people who had gathered below for photographs. Emergency officials said the incident was under investigation and advised visitors to “pay attention to personal safety during the holiday period.” The dam on the Yellow River was completed in 1960 and has been troubled by sediment buildup. That has caused flooding and complaints about the dam’s design and management.

