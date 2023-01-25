Leeds hires Marsch compatriot Armas as assistant coach

LEEDS, England (AP) — Leeds added another American to its coaching staff on Wednesday by hiring former United States midfielder Chris Armas to be an assistant to compatriot Jesse Marsch.

Armas was Marsch’s assistant at New York Red Bulls from 2015-18 before becoming head coach when Marsch moved to German team Leipzig.

The 50-year-old Armas worked under interim coach Ralf Rangnick at Manchester United last season, leaving before Erik ten Hag took over as the permanent manager.

“He brings a wealth of experience from across the world,” Marsch said of Armas, “and, having worked closely with him previously, I am sure he will help us to improve every day.”

Armas, who spent his playing career at the Los Angeles Galaxy and Chicago Fire and made 66 appearances for the United States, is expected to be in the dugout for Leeds’ FA Cup match at third-tier Accrington Stanley on Saturday.

Leeds has American players Tyler Adams and Brenden Aaronson in its team, and has been linked with a move for another U.S. international, Weston McKennie.

