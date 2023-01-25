Traffic temporarily impacted by crash on Fred Waring in Bermuda Dunes

Traffic was briefly diverted in the area of Fred Waring Drive and Dune Palms Road in Bermuda Dunes Wednesday afternoon.

The crash was reported just before 5:00 p.m. It appears that at least two vehicles were involved.

There's no word on if there were any injuries.

According to our crew at the scene, eastbound on Fred Waring was being diverted to Dune Palms Rd. By 6:20 p.m., all lanes were back open.

