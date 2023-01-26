Mexico finds 57 adolescent migrants crammed into truck

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican immigration authorities say they have found 57 Guatemalan adolescents packed into a trailer on a highway near the U.S. border. The National Immigration Institute says that during an inspection Thursday officers discovered the 43 boys and 14 girls were crammed into the truck’s trailer, along with eight men and a woman and her daughter. All of the adolescents were considered unaccompanied minors, meaning they had no relatives or parents with them. The driver of the vehicle was detained. The minors were taken to a child welfare facility. Children are frequently smuggled through Mexico to rejoin parents or relatives who have already emigrated to the the United States.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.