US home sellers get while the gettin’s good

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Years of soaring prices delivered big profits for U.S. home sellers last year, even as the housing market’s slump deepened. New data from real estate information company Attom shows the sale of a median-priced U.S. home last year translated into a profit of $112,000, a 21% increase from a year earlier and the most since at least 2008. Homeowners who sold last year reaped the financial rewards from years of home equity gains. The return on investment on the sale of a median-priced U.S. home surged to a whopping 51.4%, last year, Attom found.

