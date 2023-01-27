Grizzlies, other NBA teams speak out on Tyre Nichols’ death

The outrage, frustration, sadness and anger over the killing of Tyre Nichols was evident around the NBA on Friday. Games were played not long after the video was released showing how Nichols, a 29-year-old father, was killed by five Memphis police officers. Several teams released statements of support for the family, as did the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association. And the emotions around the league were palpable, as has been the case so many times after so many other other incidents of violence by police against Black men and women in recent years.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.