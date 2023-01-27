Teachers and parents concerned as ‘loaded gun’ incident revealed at valley high school 6 days later

The Coachella Valley Unified School District superintendent is apologizing for a lack of transparency about an incident last week in which a student brought a loaded gun to school.

Parents and teachers didn't get the whole story until yesterday – 6 days after it happened.

In an email obtained by News Channel 3, Superintendent Luis Valentino wrote to district families that on Friday, January 20, a custodian at Coachella Valley High School caught a student smoking and called security.

A loaded gun was discovered in the student's backpack, Valentino said.

A spokesperson for the district did not immediately respond to News Channel 3's requests for comment.

Coachella Valley High School principal Socorro Sanchez first notified the school community of the incident in an email the day it happened – but she did not mention a loaded weapon.

In the email, Sanchez wrote, "At the end of the school day, an object was found on a student... At no time was there a threat to the safety of our students and staff."

A representative from Sanchez's office declined to speak with News Channel 3.

Superintendent Valentino followed up Thursday on Sanchez's note, saying, "I want to acknowledge that the information was not fully transparent and created some anxiety. I apologize for that."

Coachella Valley Teachers Association president Carissa Carrera said district teachers are concerned by the incident and lack of communication – which she said creates a safety issue.

