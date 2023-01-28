North Louisiana families evacuated after train derails

KEATCHIE, La. (AP) — About 130 people in north Louisiana are under a mandatory evacuation Saturday after a train derailed and at least two of the cars involved began leaking hazardous products. Louisiana State Police Trooper Jonathan Odom says the Union Pacific Railroad train derailment happened about 10:30 p.m. Friday in the town of Keatchie in DeSoto Parish, about 30 miles southwest of Shreveport. Preliminary inspection shows 16 cars derailed and at least two are leaking acid-related products. No injuries were reported, but a spokeswoman for the railroad said at least three crew members were taken to a hospital as a precaution. They have since been released. State police say there’s no word on when the evacuation order will be lifted. The cause of the derailment remains under investigation.

