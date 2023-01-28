Passenger bus in Pakistan crashes, catches fire killing 40

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — A government official says a bus accident in southern Pakistan has left 40 people dead. Sunday’s incident happened after the speeding bus crashed into the pillar of a bridge. It caught fire soon after falling off the bridge, according to the government official. The dead include women and children. Four survivors are being treated in a hospital for their injuries. The bodies of the dead were charred beyond recognition and are being transported to Karachi for DNA sampling. Traffic accidents in Pakistan generally happen due to rules violations, resulting in the death of thousands every year.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.