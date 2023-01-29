‘Hurricane Hazel,’ mayor of Mississauga into her 90’s, dies

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario (AP) — Hazel McCallion, who led one of Canada’s largest cities into her 90′s, has died, leaving behind a legacy of feisty advocacy and more than three decades of nearly unchallenged leadership. She was 101. Known affectionately as “Hurricane Hazel,” the longtime mayor of Mississauga, Ontario, a city next to Toronto, was an outspoken political powerhouse. Word of her death came in a statement from Ontario Premier Doug Ford, who said she died peacefully at her home in Mississauga early Sunday morning. McCallion was widely respected by other politicians and was even more revered by constituents, who voted her into office with landslide victories for 12 successive terms.

