Skip to Content
News
By
today at 6:28 AM
Published 6:23 AM

North Indian Canyon Drive closed due to low visibility

Palm Springs Police closed North Indian Canyon Drive between Sunrise Parkway and Garnett Sunday due to blowing sand and low visibility.

The roadway was closed at 6:00 a.m. and there is currently no word on when the road is set to reopen as strong winds continue to reduce visibility in the area.

For up-to-date information on the windy conditions affecting the valley, click here.

Stay with News Channel 3 and the First Alert Weather Team for continuing updates.

Article Topic Follows: News
Author Profile Photo

Tatum Larsen

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content