North Indian Canyon Drive closed due to low visibility
Palm Springs Police closed North Indian Canyon Drive between Sunrise Parkway and Garnett Sunday due to blowing sand and low visibility.
The roadway was closed at 6:00 a.m. and there is currently no word on when the road is set to reopen as strong winds continue to reduce visibility in the area.
