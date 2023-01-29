Taxes slow India’s solar power rollout but boost manufacture

BENGALURU, India (AP) — Solar developers in India fear that a tax meant to encourage Indian manufacture of solar components will slow down the installation of solar power this year. The tax imposes a 40% customs duty on all imported solar modules and 25% duty on all solar cells bought after April 2022. Developers say that has driven up projects’ costs, making them unviable. With India’s domestic manufacturing still fledgling and expected to churn out modules at scale only by 2024 at the earliest, installation of solar power in India this coming year is now expected to be less than what it would have been by at least 25%. Developers hope India’s federal government will address the issue in its federal budget on Feb. 1.

