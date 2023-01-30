Skip to Content
Two killed in I-10 traffic collision involving big rigs just east of Coachella Valley

It happened on the Chiriaco grade at 4:15 a.m. in the freeway's westbound lanes east of Hayfield Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP tells KESQ News Channel 3 that a big rig truck was stopped in the traffic lanes.  

An s-u-v was then hit by another big rig semi truck and pushed into the center median where it caught fire. 

Traffic was slow in the area as clean-up and an investigation were underway, but there were no major traffic backups. 

There was no immediate word on other injuries, names of those involved, or a cause.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for updates on this breaking news. 

Jeff Stahl

You can watch Jeff every weekday morning on News Channel 3 in the Morning and News Channel 3 at Noon. Learn more about Jeff here.

