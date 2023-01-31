Skip to Content
Student Athlete of the Week – Dewayne Patterson

Dewayne Patterson is a walking bucket.

The senior point guard for Rancho Mirage says he didn’t choose basketball, basketball chose him. 

“What’s there not to love,” said Patterson. “You bounce the ball and it bounces right back to you. It’s one of the most loyal things in the world.”

Patterson is coached by basketball enthusiast Rob Hanmer. 

“This is my 30th year teaching, I’m that old,” said Rancho Mirage head coach Rob Hanmer. “This is my 10th year at Rancho Mirage and this is my 26th year coaching varsity.”

Patterson says Coach Hanmer has done a lot for him through his high school career. 

“He gives me an opportunity to really prove myself and he has helped guide me to where I’m at now,” said Patterson. 

But this is a two way street. Hanmer says it’s been a joy to coach Patterson. 

“I love the fact that he has that mentality of I want to score. I love kids that can put the ball in the basket,” said Hanmer. “Dewayne has had some really big games for us this season and has really done an outstanding job as a senior leading our team.” 

“We are just going to keep playing hard and playing as a team and keep growing and getting better everyday,” said Patterson. 

Patterson has relished in his last season for the Rattlers. He says his family has played a big role in his growth, especially his Dad and his wise words.

“He has a famous quote and always said sacrifice plus discipline equals success,” said Patterson. “And I just live by that.” 

“He is the type of human being that is going to go out in the world and be extremely successful and he is a credit to his parents,” said Hanmer. 

A crisp hooper, good person, and a leader on and off the court.

