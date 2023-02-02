Man in wheelchair suffers major injuries after being struck by vehicle in Twentynine Palms

A disabled man in a wheelchair sustained major injuries after being struck by a vehicle Thursday morning in Twentynine Palms.

The crash happens at around 7:20 a.m. in the area of SR-62 and Adobe Road.

Authorities said a maroon Dodge made a right turn onto Adobe and struck the man within a marked crosswalk.

The man was rushed to the hospital with major, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Drugs or alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the collision, authorities added.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Morongo Basin Station at (760)-366-4175.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463), or leave information on the We-Tip Hotline at www.wetip.com