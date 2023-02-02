Skip to Content
Police search for suspect who stole U-Haul; Last seen in Cathedral City

Police are searching for a suspect who stole a U-Haul truck Thursday morning.

At around 10:00 a.m., viewers called News Channel 3 to report a heavy police presence in Date Palm and Vista Chino in Cathedral City. Callers told us that deputies were surrounding a U-Haul truck.

A spokesperson for the Riverside County Sheriff's Dept. confirmed that deputies were called to assist Cathedral City Police with a stolen U-Haul.

The suspect fled the scene, abandoning the truck. Police and deputies are searching for the suspect in the area.

