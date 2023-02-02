Splash House announces dates for 10th year anniversary season

The three weekends for Splash House 2023 have been announced! This year marks the 10th anniversary of the popular poolside music festival.

This year Splash House will be held on June 9-11, August 11-13, and August 18-20 at the Renaissance, Margaritaville, and Saguaro hotels in Palm Springs.

After Hours will also make its return once again at the Palm Springs Air Museum.

Courtesy of Splash House _ Rachael Polack

The event has evolved from a renegade poolside weekender into one of the most in-demand dance music festivals in North America, all the while retaining a distinct sense of style rooted in the culture and allure of Palm Springs.

“Splash House was a game-changer 10 years ago, attracting new visitors to Greater Palm Springs during our Summer months. We are excited about their continued success and the important economic impact this event has on our community," said Scott White, President & CEO of Visit Greater Palm Springs.

Vast desert landscapes and unique accommodations at the Renaissance, Margaritaville, and Saguaro Hotels converge with fashion-forward audiences and forward-thinking musical bookings to create a new way to experience the travel hotspot.

Courtesy of Splash House _ Nicole Busch Courtesy of Splash House _ Nicole Busch Courtesy of Splash House _ Michael Drummond

“Splash House is a homegrown and incredibly successful music event for the City of Palm Springs and our destination. It has revitalized tourism in our slow summer months and attracted a younger generation. The festival is proof that Palm Springs is a destination for all ages," said PS Resorts Chairman Aftab Dada.

The festival brought in approximately $6.7 million per weekend in 2022, officials said.

The line-up for Splash House hasn't been announced yet but in the past, it has hosted acts like RÜFÜS DU SOL, Flume, and Classixx before they hit the world’s stage, alongside global selectors like The Blessed Madonna, DJ Harvey, Dom Dolla, TOKiMONSTA, Kaytranada, and more.

Presale passes and hotel packages for all three weekends will be available to purchase on Thurs, February 9 at 12 PM PT. Those interested can register for the presale now on their site. Check out all pass types and hotel package options on splashhouse.com.

Alumni Access returners get first access at hotel packages and passes and can check their status on the website. GA passes start at $165 + fees and hotel packages start at $1,000 + fees.

Guests must be 21+ in order to purchase.

For more information visit: https://splashhouse.com/