US seeks to expel Russian mercenaries from Sudan, Libya

CAIRO (AP) — North African and Sudanese officials say the United States is increasing pressure on Middle East allies and power brokers in chaos-stricken Libya and Sudan to expel a Russian private military contractor. The Wagner Group has played a role in Libya’s conflict but has also been linked with a powerful Sudanese paramilitary force. The U.S. pressure comes after expanded sanctions on the group over its expanding role in Russia’s war in Ukraine. The group, which has been under sanctions since 2017 and is owned by an oligarch with ties to President Vladimir Putin, has been working in Libya and Sudan for years.

