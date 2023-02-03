36-year-old arrested in connection with Indio homicide

Update 2/4/23

Police have arrested a suspect, a 36-year-old man.

Jail records show the suspect was arrested Friday at around 2:00 p.m. on Blue Jay Street.

He has not been officially charged but is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday. He remains in custody on $1,000,000 at John Benoit Detention Center in Indio.

Original Report 2/3/23

A spokesperson from Indio Police has confirmed that the suspect accused of killing a man outside a home on Friday has been identified. The incident was reported around 1:00 a.m when emergency personnel received a 911 call that someone heard gunshots.

Officers arrived at the 45-600 block of Smurr Street and located a man that had fatal gunshot wounds. He was pronounced deceased.

The area around Smurr Street and Requa Avenue was blocked off Friday morning as officials investigated the incident.

Stay with News Channel 3 for updates on this story.