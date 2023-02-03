Skip to Content
36-year-old arrested in connection with Indio homicide

Update 2/4/23

Police have arrested a suspect, a 36-year-old man.

Jail records show the suspect was arrested Friday at around 2:00 p.m. on Blue Jay Street.

He has not been officially charged but is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday. He remains in custody on $1,000,000 at John Benoit Detention Center in Indio.

Original Report 2/3/23

A spokesperson from Indio Police has confirmed that the suspect accused of killing a man outside a home on Friday has been identified. The incident was reported around 1:00 a.m when emergency personnel received a 911 call that someone heard gunshots.

Officers arrived at the 45-600 block of Smurr Street and located a man that had fatal gunshot wounds. He was pronounced deceased.

The area around Smurr Street and Requa Avenue was blocked off Friday morning as officials investigated the incident.

