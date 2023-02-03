Skip to Content
A mild start to the weekend before gusty winds arrive

A Wind Advisory will take effect at 10:00 a.m. Sunday until midnight. This advisory includes Riverside County mountains, as well as the low desert, extending south into San Diego County deserts.

The strongest gusts will occur in the wind-prone spots such as the San Gorgonio Pass and the desert slopes. Wind speeds around the Coachella Valley floor look to remain under 40 MPH.

After a warm and sunny Saturday, onshore flow will strengthen Sunday, leading to a cooler start to the next workweek. A dry forecast continues into next weekend.

