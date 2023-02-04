Hundreds fundraise for valley children battling cancer at ‘Desi’s Run and Walk’

Hundreds of people attended the Desi Foundation Run and Walk Saturday morning at the Rancho Mirage Community Park.

The fundraiser is helping support dozens of valley families with children battling cancer.

The was the 5th run and walk held in Desirae Cechin's honor. She passed at just 6 years old from Neuroblastoma Cancer in 2016.

We had the chance to speak to Desi's mother and the families who have been helped by the foundation.

Laura Palada, Desi's mother shared her gratitude for Saturday's turnout.

"Seeing all of the support here, seeing some of our amazing families and our little kiddos that we help and support and having them come back and you know, support the foundation," says Palada.

Teal Guion a volunteer with the Desi Strong Foundation says, "The Desi strong foundation has always been super supportive of our family has always made us feel like we're part of a group, and we have somebody that has our back. They just sent us a check when when Gemma passed, they just said, 'You know, we don't want you to worry about the funeral costs,'"

There were about 200 runners that participated in Saturday walk and run.

This year's fundraiser goal is $50,000 and the Desi Strong Foundation is also participating in the Coachella Valley Giving Day on March 1.

