Turmoil risks financial stability Peru long took for granted

CUSCO, Peru (AP) — The Peruvian city of Cusco is normally a bustling mecca for international tourists. But its picturesque streets are silent these days as deadly demonstrations keep many foreigners away. The protests have followed interim President Pedro Castillo’s impeachment and arrest in December for trying to close Congress. The violence has resulted in 57 civilian deaths and has revived class and racial divisions. Many Peruvians are wondering whether a long period of uneasy economic stability has run its course.

