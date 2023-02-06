Skip to Content
Aid, rescuers rushed to Turkey, Syria after deadly quake

By The Associated Press

Many governments have rushed to dispatch aid, personnel and equipment to help the rescue efforts in quake-stricken areas of Turkey and Syria. The European Union has mobilized search and rescue teams to help Turkey, and at least 13 member countries have offered assistance. The United States is coordinating immediate assistance to NATO-member Turkey, including teams to support search and rescue efforts. In California, nearly 100 Los Angeles County firefighters and structural engineers, along with specially trained dogs, were being sent to Turkey to help with rescue efforts. Russian rescue teams were heading to Syria, where Russian military units were to help clear debris and search for survivors. Turkey has also accepted a Russian offer of help.

Associated Press

