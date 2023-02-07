State of the Union live updates: Latest on Biden’s speech

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has finished with his State of the Union address in the House chamber. Rather than rolling out policy proposals, the president tried to offer a reassuring assessment of the nation’s condition. He declared that two years after the Capitol riot, America’s democracy was “unbowed and unbroken.” And the president called on Republicans to work with him to “finish the job” of rebuilding the economy and uniting the country. Biden said his stewardship has delivered results both at home and abroad, and he also set out to prove his fitness for a likely reelection bid.

By The Associated Press

