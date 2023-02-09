AP source: Brooklyn Nets trading Kevin Durant to Suns

By BRIAN MAHONEY

AP Basketball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant’s time in Brooklyn ended early Thursday when the Nets agreed to trade him to the Phoenix Suns, a person with knowledge of the details said.

The Suns will send Cam Johnson, Mikal Bridges, Jae Crowder, four first-round picks and additional draft compensation to the Nets for the 13-time All-Star.

The Suns also receive forward T.J. Warren in the deal, the person told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the trade is not yet official.

It was first reported by ESPN.

The 34-year-old Durant is still playing at an elite level, averaging nearly 30 points per game this season. He asked for a trade last summer and the Suns were interested, and finally got him before Thursday’s 3 p.m. EST trade deadline.

Durant was moved just days after the Nets traded Kyrie Irving from Dallas, a stunningly fast end to the superstar era in Brooklyn.

AP Sports Writers David Brandt in Phoenix and Beth Harris in Los Angeles contributed to this report.

