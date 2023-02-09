US says China balloon could collect intelligence signals

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration says China’s military is likely behind a major aerial spy program that has targeted more than 40 countries on five continents with high-altitude surveillance balloons similar to one the U.S. shot down over the Atlantic coast. The statement Thursday from a senior State Department official offered the most detail to date linking China’s People’s Liberation Army to the balloon that traversed the United States. The Biden administration says China has developed a vast surveillance program capable of collecting sensitive intelligence. The public details are meant to refute China’s persistent denials of wrongdoing, including a claim Thursday that U.S. accusations about the balloon amount to “information warfare” against Beijing.

By MATTHEW LEE and ERIC TUCKER Associated Press

