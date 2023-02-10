Monthlong $579K pavement rehabilitation project begins in Indio

A pavement rehabilitation project, funded by the Community Development Block Grant, began in Indio today with construction crews repaving streets and constructing curb ramps.

The $579,000 project, part of the city's program to restore streets, is designed to extend its service life and minimize further deterioration, and will continue until March 10, with work occurring between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. Mondays to Fridays in the Zalay Ranch and Park Paseo communities, according to a statement from the city of Indio.

City officials said that traffic will be reduced to one lane during construction, so slight travel delays should be expected.

"Notifications will be sent to all residents affected to provide specific dates and locations where work will be conducted,'' Indio city officials said. "The public's cooperation and observance of all construction signs will also be greatly appreciated to ensure the safety of both drivers and construction crews."

Residents within the projects vicinity should also expect to hear noise, like back up alarms, and possibly feel shaking from the construction site, according to city officials.

The project includes removing the existing deteriorated pavement and base, constructing a new asphalt pavement, reconstructing pedestrian ramps at corners, and replacing the roadway striping and marking on the new asphalt surface, city officials said. The total construction cost for the project is funded by a grant of $579,106.50 received from the federal government.

Anyone with questions about the project was asked to call the city's Public Works Department at 760-391-4017.