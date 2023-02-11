Auburn student wins car in a long-putt contest at Bama game

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — In a game where Auburn struggled with its 3-point accuracy, the best long shot of the afternoon belonged to a student in the stands. During a timeout in the second half of the game against No. 3 Alabama on Saturday, sophomore Craig Noyes made a full-court, 94-foot putt to win a new car. Not bad for someone who said he’s not a golfer. Noyes said his main goal when he stepped up to the ball was to not swing and miss. The sold-out crowd at Neville Arena erupted when he became the first person to win the contest since 2014. Noyes went baseline-to-baseline with his winning putt, rolling the ball through a small hole in a poster at the opposite end in the contest sponsored by a local Toyota dealership.

