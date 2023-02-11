Fourth day of pension reform protests to hit France

PARIS (AP) — France is bracing itself for a fourth round of nationwide protests against President Emmanuel Macron’s plans to reform pensions, but strikes will not hit transport services this time, allowing trains and the Paris Metro to run. Protesters are expected in the hundreds of thousands. Earlier this week, French lawmakers began a rowdy debate on the bill to raise the minimum retirement age from 62 to 64. The protests are a crucial test both for Macron and his opponents. Pension reform is the flagship legislation of Macron’s second term.

