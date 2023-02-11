Palestinian man, Israeli child die as bloodshed rises

JERUSALEM (AP) — Palestinian health officials say an Israeli settler fatally shot a Palestinian in the northern West Bank, while a child wounded in a car-ramming in Jerusalem has died a day after the attack. Also Saturday, Gaza militants fired a rocket toward Israel that was intercepted. The Palestinians say 27-year-old Methqal Rayan was shot to death when armed settlers entered a Palestinian village in the West Bank. Israeli police say an investigation has been opened. In Israel, a hospital says the 8-year-old boy died while being treated by doctors. The boy’s 6-year-old brother and a man were killed immediately in the attack. The deaths are the latest in bloodshed that has been rising sharply in the West Bank and east Jerusalem in recent months.

