Schumacher puts up 26, Seattle U beats Grand Canyon 63-58

SEATTLE (AP) — Alex Schumacher’s 26 points helped Seattle U defeat Grand Canyon 63-58 on Saturday.

Schumacher also had eight rebounds and four steals for the Redhawks (18-8, 9-4 Western Athletic Conference). Riley Grigsby scored 16 points while shooting 6 for 16 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line, and added eight rebounds and three blocks. Cameron Tyson recorded 11 points and shot 3 for 8 (0 for 4 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line.

Rayshon Harrison led the way for the Antelopes (16-9, 7-5) with 13 points, eight rebounds and seven assists. Chance McMillian added 12 points for Grand Canyon. Gabe McGlothan finished with eight points and seven rebounds.

NEXT UP

Both teams play again on Wednesday. Seattle U visits Cal Baptist and Grand Canyon hosts UT Rio Grande Valley.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.