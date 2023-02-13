City of Palm Desert recommends lowering taxes on cannabis businesses

Palm Desert is the next valley city looking toward reducing tax rates on cannabis businesses operating within the city.

According to a staff report from the city council, the current cannabis tax rates were set based on "unknown community impacts associated with the new industry" and were meant to match rates of other Coachella Valley cities.

The report showed a 25% decline in cannabis sales in Palm Desert, and says more cannabis retail businesses arriving in other valley cities would further erode Palm Desert’s market share. In response to this, the city council directed staff to work with the city's cannabis businesses and the Economic Development subcommittee to explore a potential tax rate reduction.

The proposed changes include reducing the tax rates for cultivation from $13 to $10 per square foot and for retail and delivery from 10% of gross receipts to 5% of gross receipts. The new tax rates are intended to align the city with other cities in the Coachella Valley and changes seen across the state.

According to Vanessa Mager, a Management Analyst, "The proposed change will better align the City with other cities in the Coachella Valley, as well as changes we are seeing across the State."

The financial impact of the new proposed tax rate is estimated to decrease the FY 2022-23 revenue by approximately $150,000, but it is believed that the lower tax rates will result in a more favorable business environment, retaining current cannabis businesses and attracting new ones.

The proposed changes will be presented to the city council for a vote at the regular city council meeting on February 22, 2023. If the resolution is approved, the new tax rates will come into effect on March 1, 2023.